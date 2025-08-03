News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
27
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
Middle East News
03-08-2025 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday that five of its members had been killed during an attack by Islamic State militants on a checkpoint in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zor on July 31.
The SDF was the main fighting force allied to the United States in Syria during fighting that defeated Islamic State in 2019 after the group declared a caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq.
The Islamic State has been trying to stage a comeback in the Middle East, the West and Asia. Deir el-Zor city was captured by Islamic State in 2014, but the Syrian army retook it in 2017.
Reuters
Middle East News
Kurdish
SDF
Members
Klled
Attack
Islamic State
Syria
Next
Syria's defense ministry and Kurdish-led SDF trade blame over attack in northern Syria
Israel’s military and political divide deepens over Gaza: The details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
00:01
Syria's defense ministry and Kurdish-led SDF trade blame over attack in northern Syria
Middle East News
00:01
Syria's defense ministry and Kurdish-led SDF trade blame over attack in northern Syria
0
World News
2025-07-27
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
World News
2025-07-27
At least 21 killed in attack on east Congo church by Islamic State-backed rebels: Report
0
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
Middle East News
2025-06-22
Syria says Islamic State group behind church attack, at least 15 dead
0
World News
2025-06-23
Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say
World News
2025-06-23
Five killed in Russia strikes on Kyiv and region, officials say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:11
Israel's Netanyahu urges Red Cross to aid Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:11
Israel's Netanyahu urges Red Cross to aid Gaza hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-31
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
World News
2025-07-31
Abbas welcomes Canada's 'historic' decision to recognise Palestinian state: Wafa
0
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
Lebanon News
12:27
Lebanese PM Salam from Beirut Port: No one is above accountability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
3
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
5
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
6
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
7
Middle East News
06:49
Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV
Middle East News
06:49
Armed groups attack security force personnel in Syria's Sweida, killing one: State TV
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:27
Hamas Israeli hostage videos 'appalling': EU foreign affairs chief
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More