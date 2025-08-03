Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria

03-08-2025 | 09:01
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria
Kurdish-led SDF say five members killed during attack by Islamic State in Syria

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said on Sunday that five of its members had been killed during an attack by Islamic State militants on a checkpoint in eastern Syria's Deir el-Zor on July 31.

The SDF was the main fighting force allied to the United States in Syria during fighting that defeated Islamic State in 2019 after the group declared a caliphate across swathes of Syria and Iraq.

The Islamic State has been trying to stage a comeback in the Middle East, the West and Asia. Deir el-Zor city was captured by Islamic State in 2014, but the Syrian army retook it in 2017.


Reuters
 

