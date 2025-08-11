Head of Iran top security body heads to Iraq, Lebanon

The head of Iran’s top security body, Ali Larijani, will visit Iraq on Monday before heading to Lebanon, where the government has approved a plan to disarm Tehran’s ally Hezbollah, state media said.



“Ali Larijani departs today (Monday) for Iraq and then Lebanon on a three-day visit, his first foreign trip since taking office last week,” state television reported.



Larijani will sign a bilateral security agreement in Iraq before heading to Lebanon, where he will meet senior Lebanese officials and figures.



His trip to Lebanon comes after Tehran expressed strong opposition to a Lebanese government plan to disarm Tehran’s ally Hezbollah, a stance condemned by Beirut as a “flagrant and unacceptable interference.”



“Our cooperation with the Lebanese government is long and deep. We consult on various regional issues. In this particular context, we are talking to Lebanese officials and influential figures in Lebanon,” Larijani told state TV before departing.



AFP