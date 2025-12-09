Shells of unknown origin land near Damascus airport: Syrian state TV

09-12-2025 | 12:20
LBCI
Shells of unknown origin land near Damascus airport: Syrian state TV
Shells of unknown origin land near Damascus airport: Syrian state TV

Shells of unknown origin fell in the vicinity of Syria's Mezzah airport in the capital Damascus on Tuesday, the state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported.

Syria's state news agency earlier reported the sound of an explosion in the vicinity of Damascus and said the matter was under investigation.


Reuters
 

