Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian for talks on escalating regional developments

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, in the presence of French Ambassador Hervé Magro and the Speaker’s adviser Mahmoud Berri.



The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the latest political and security updates amid Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon.



Discussions also touched on bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.



Speaker Berri also met with former Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review political developments and various public affairs issues.