Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian for talks on escalating regional developments

Lebanon News
09-12-2025 | 08:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian for talks on escalating regional developments
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Speaker Berri meets French Envoy Le Drian for talks on escalating regional developments

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri received French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian and his accompanying delegation at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, in the presence of French Ambassador Hervé Magro and the Speaker’s adviser Mahmoud Berri.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, focused on developments in Lebanon and the region, as well as the latest political and security updates amid Israel’s continued attacks on Lebanon. 

Discussions also touched on bilateral relations between Lebanon and France.

Speaker Berri also met with former Prime Minister Najib Mikati to review political developments and various public affairs issues.

Lebanon News

Berri

meets

French

Envoy

Drian

talks

escalating

regional

developments

LBCI Next
Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon
Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Speaker Berri meets Le Drian as Parliament committees called to joint session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-04

LBCI sources: French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to visit Lebanon next week

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:48

LBCI sources: Le Drian meets Jumblatt, addresses France's efforts to rebuild Lebanese-Syrian relations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

PM Salam launches Rafic Hariri Park project, calling it a step toward restoring Beirut’s environmental balance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-03

Lebanon and Egypt sign 15 cooperation agreements at joint committee meeting in Cairo

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-05

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem criticizes inclusion of civilian in mechanism talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Railway Authority releases video highlighting efforts to revive Lebanon’s rail network

LBCI
World News
2025-10-01

Ethiopia church accident toll rises to 36 dead, 200 hurt: State media

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:49

Lebanon president defends army south of Litani, supports French involvement in mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:13

Fuel prices drop for gasoline and diesel, rise sharply for gas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

President Aoun arrives in Oman for two-day official visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More