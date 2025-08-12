Minister of Environment urges citizens to abide by preventive guidelines to avoid any activity that could lead to fires

Minister of Environment Tamara El-Zein recently posted a photo of a forest to raise awareness about potential threats of fire.



Her caption reads: "With the heat wave hitting Lebanon, high temperatures and the coincidental increase in the risk of fires, we remind you of the need to exercise caution, adhere to preventive guidelines, and avoid any activity that may lead to the ignition of fires."