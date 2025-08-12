Iraq restores power after blackouts hit the country

Power has been restored in Iraq, a government official said on Tuesday, after electricity outages hit large parts of the country on Monday.



Electricity ministry sources had told Reuters a sudden shutdown at the Hamidiya power plant in the western province of Anbar led to a fault in the electricity transmission network that caused a power outage in the central and southern regions of the country.



The temperature in the capital Baghdad reached a high of 48 degrees Celsius (118.4 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.



"The defect was brought under control and fixed in record time, and the power system is now stable," Adel Karim, an adviser to the Iraqi prime minister, told Reuters on Tuesday.





Reuters