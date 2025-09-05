News
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah's weapons amid party's opposition
Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 02:59
2
min
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
A government session is being held on Friday to discuss a plan prepared by the Lebanese army to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons.
The session is met with strong opposition from Hezbollah, which has called on the authorities to retract it.
At the beginning of August, the government, in an unprecedented decision, tasked the army with preparing a plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons by the end of this year, under U.S. pressure and amid fears that Israel might carry out its threats of a new military campaign, months after clashes between it and Hezbollah that lasted nearly a year came to an end.
On Wednesday, Hezbollah renewed its rejection of the government’s decision.
In a statement, its parliamentary bloc called on the authorities to “reverse their unconstitutional and unpatriotic decision on the issue of the Hezbollah’s weapons and refrain from passing the planned measures in this regard.”
The session is scheduled to be held around 3:00 p.m.
Over the past two days, Israel intensified its airstrikes on southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, causing the killing of people.
It has not stopped its almost daily operations, which it says target Hezbollah weapons depots and commanders.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Hezbollah
Weapons
Army
Plan
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
