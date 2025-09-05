Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

Lebanon News
05-09-2025 | 02:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition

A government session is being held on Friday to discuss a plan prepared by the Lebanese army to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons.

The session is met with strong opposition from Hezbollah, which has called on the authorities to retract it.

At the beginning of August, the government, in an unprecedented decision, tasked the army with preparing a plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons by the end of this year, under U.S. pressure and amid fears that Israel might carry out its threats of a new military campaign, months after clashes between it and Hezbollah that lasted nearly a year came to an end.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah renewed its rejection of the government’s decision.

In a statement, its parliamentary bloc called on the authorities to “reverse their unconstitutional and unpatriotic decision on the issue of the Hezbollah’s weapons and refrain from passing the planned measures in this regard.”

The session is scheduled to be held around 3:00 p.m.

Over the past two days, Israel intensified its airstrikes on southern Lebanon despite the ceasefire, causing the killing of people.

It has not stopped its almost daily operations, which it says target Hezbollah weapons depots and commanders.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Hezbollah

Weapons

Army

Plan

LBCI Next
New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Lebanese Cabinet to review army’s weapons control plan Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-06

FPM calls for Hezbollah to hand over weapons to Lebanese Army, blames Israel for delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-15

Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:34

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-20

Iran says it replaced air defenses damaged in Israel war

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-08-23

Syria delays parliamentary vote in Sweida after sectarian violence

LBCI
World News
2025-08-23

Texas adopts electoral map aimed at preserving Trump's Congress grip

LBCI
World News
2025-05-06

Putin and Netanyahu discuss Middle East, bilateral ties in phone call: Kremlin

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

The weapons question: Will Friday's Cabinet session ignite Lebanon's streets?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Israel targets engineering equipment: Lebanon border zone sees new raids

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

'Little Lebanon': Inside Israel's mock village built to train for war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:13

New York Times: Lebanon faces US aid cuts and possible Israeli offensive without decisive Hezbollah disarmament plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Neglected invoices at Beirut Port: Over $1 million recovered for Lebanese treasury

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Lebanese Army raises readiness to 75% ahead of cabinet session, denies full mobilization reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

Arab League backs Lebanon’s state-only arms policy, urges full Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

Lebanon lays foundation stone for restoration of Mar Mikhael train station in Beirut

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More