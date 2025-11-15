UNRWA: Rainfall worsens conditions in Gaza as families seek shelter in makeshift tents

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that heavy rains are worsening already dire conditions in the Gaza Strip, with families seeking shelter “wherever possible, including in makeshift tents,” according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



In a statement on Saturday, the agency said there is an urgent need for shelter supplies in Gaza. “We have these supplies available, and we call for permission to deliver them to the population,” UNRWA added.



The agency warned that the current storm system affecting Gaza will have “catastrophic consequences” for displaced residents.



UNRWA also confirmed that international efforts are underway to pressure Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip.