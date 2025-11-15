News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNRWA: Rainfall worsens conditions in Gaza as families seek shelter in makeshift tents
Middle East News
15-11-2025 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UNRWA: Rainfall worsens conditions in Gaza as families seek shelter in makeshift tents
The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that heavy rains are worsening already dire conditions in the Gaza Strip, with families seeking shelter “wherever possible, including in makeshift tents,” according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.
In a statement on Saturday, the agency said there is an urgent need for shelter supplies in Gaza. “We have these supplies available, and we call for permission to deliver them to the population,” UNRWA added.
The agency warned that the current storm system affecting Gaza will have “catastrophic consequences” for displaced residents.
UNRWA also confirmed that international efforts are underway to pressure Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the strip.
Middle East News
Rainfall
worsens
conditions
families
shelter
makeshift
tents
Next
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-10-22
World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza
World News
2025-10-22
World Court says Israel must support UN, UNRWA efforts in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-21
US Envoys seek to implement Rafah model as part of Gaza peace plan
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-27
Families of missing Israeli hostages demand pause in Gaza truce plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:04
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
Middle East News
06:04
Iran confirms seizure of tanker carrying petrochemical cargo
0
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
Middle East News
02:25
President Trump says considering Saudi Arabia’s request to purchase US fighter jets
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
0
Middle East News
12:19
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Middle East News
12:19
Cyprus urges Turkey to drop two-state demand to advance EU bid
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-03
Israel at ‘point of no return’: Is another Lebanon war inevitable? The details
0
Middle East News
2025-09-25
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
Middle East News
2025-09-25
French jihadist Adrien Guihal to be tried in Iraq: Source close to probe
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
Lebanon News
2025-11-14
Lebanese abroad: Over 55,000 voters registered ahead of parliamentary elections, France leads
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-24
Phones, fingerprints, locations: Israeli technology access raises privacy concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front on alert: Israel adjusts strategy along Lebanon border
3
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:19
Israel army denies building wall inside Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Expert assessment: Lebanon's iconic Jeita Grotto cleared for reentry, new restrictions ahead
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Lebanon-Syria border talks stall as France attempts diplomatic breakthrough—the details
6
Lebanon News
12:42
New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:42
New US Ambassador Michel Issa arrives in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:43
UN peacekeepers say Israel built walls inside Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
03:49
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Lebanon News
03:49
Economy Minister Amer Bisat tells LBCI: “Beirut 1” conference signals renewed Arab engagement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More