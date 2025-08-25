LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works

25-08-2025 | 04:26
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works
LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh: US-brokered security deal between Israel and Syria in the works

LBCI's correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported that Israel is moving closer to reaching a U.S.-sponsored security agreement with Syria. 

The proposed deal would include American-backed reconstruction aid for Syria, financial support from Gulf states, and guarantees for Israel's security in exchange for distancing Damascus from the Shiite-led axis.

An Israeli official described the potential agreement as an "opportunity to secure Israel's long-term safety," though he cautioned that it could also pose future strategic risks.

Shehadeh, citing an Israeli political source, added that Israel is also weighing the possibility of relocating the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner-swap negotiations to the United Arab Emirates, which Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited last week, or to a European country. Adjustments to Israel's negotiating team are also under consideration.

