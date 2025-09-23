Lebanon reports return of 341,000 Syrian refugees under organized plan

Lebanon's Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed announced that 341,000 Syrian refugees have returned to Syria so far under the government’s organized repatriation plan launched on July 1, 2025.



In a post on X, Sayed said 238,120 individuals have been removed from the UNHCR database, while 114,996 others have registered their desire to return.



She noted that the results reflect the government’s commitment to a structured process coordinated with the ministerial committee, the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).



The minister added that the figures will be updated monthly in coordination with Lebanon’s General Security.