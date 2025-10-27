Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks

World News
27-10-2025 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she held telephone talks at the weekend with her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, days before a deadline for the two countries to finalize trade talks.

Trump has threatened to impose 30 percent tariffs on Mexican imports.

Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period Trump stipulated for the two countries, which are part of a North American free trade agreement, to reach a deal.

AFP

World News

United States

Mexico

Claudia Sheinbaum

Donald Trump

Trade

LBCI Next
Trump says 'would love' to meet with Kim Jong Un
Austrian chancellor rejects talk of Israel Eurovision ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:08

Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump

LBCI
World News
2025-10-25

US, China seek to avoid trade war escalation, salvage Trump-Xi meeting in Malaysia talks

LBCI
World News
2025-10-15

Serbia needs to 'get concrete' about joining EU: Bloc president

LBCI
World News
2025-10-18

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
16:31

US stocks end at fresh records ahead of major tech earnings

LBCI
World News
16:24

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey, GFZ says

LBCI
World News
15:24

Trump says new Fed chair decision might be made by year-end

LBCI
World News
12:38

Erdogan hails Eurofighter deal as 'new symbol' of strategic ties with UK

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:10

Jounieh launches first campaign to clear railway violations under new MoU—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:05

A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:19

Lebanese journalist Bassam Barrak dies at 53 after long battle with illness

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:41

Lebanon declares two-day public holiday for pope’s visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Vatican announces official program for Pope Leo's apostolic visit to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

US envoy Morgan Ortagus expected in Lebanon as tensions with Israel rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:24

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon at the center: Diplomats rush to prevent escalation with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:48

Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee condemns killing of young man in refugee camp

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More