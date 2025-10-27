Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she held telephone talks at the weekend with her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, days before a deadline for the two countries to finalize trade talks.



Trump has threatened to impose 30 percent tariffs on Mexican imports.



Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period Trump stipulated for the two countries, which are part of a North American free trade agreement, to reach a deal.



AFP



