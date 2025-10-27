News
Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks
World News
27-10-2025 | 12:30
Mexican president spoke to Trump about trade talks
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday she held telephone talks at the weekend with her U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, days before a deadline for the two countries to finalize trade talks.
Trump has threatened to impose 30 percent tariffs on Mexican imports.
Thursday marks the end of the 90-day period Trump stipulated for the two countries, which are part of a North American free trade agreement, to reach a deal.
AFP
World News
United States
Mexico
Claudia Sheinbaum
Donald Trump
Trade
