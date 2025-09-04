Turkish authorities have banned a concert of Enrico Macias, a French singer of Algerian-Jewish origin, after calls for protest over his pro-Israeli stance.



The Istanbul governor's office late on Wednesday said that Macias' performance scheduled for Friday evening in the city has been banned "after intense calls for protests against the concert."



Such protests would place protesters "in an unjust position legally, and cause grievances," the office said in a statement.



Any protests around the concert venue in Istanbul's Sisli district on Friday were also banned by the governor.





Reuters