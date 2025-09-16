Syria has withdrawn heavy weapons from south: Military official to AFP

Syrian government forces have withdrawn heavy weapons from the country's south, where neighboring Israel has demanded a demilitarized zone, a military official told AFP on Tuesday.



"Syrian forces have withdrawn their heavy weapons from southern Syria," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding the process began around two months ago after deadly sectarian violence in Druze-majority Sweida province.



Israel, which has its own Druze community, bombed Syria during the violence, saying it was acting to defend the minority group as well as to enforce its demands for the demilitarization of southern Syria.





AFP