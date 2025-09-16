Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio

Israel-Gaza War Updates
16-09-2025 | 00:14
High views
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio
Qatar the only country able to mediate on Gaza: Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that only Qatar had the ability to mediate in Gaza, despite an Israeli strike on Hamas in the Gulf country a week ago.

"Obviously they have to decide if they want to do that after last week or not, but we want them to know that if there's any country in the world that could help end this through a negotiation it's Qatar," Rubio told reporters as he flew to Doha from Israel.

AFP
