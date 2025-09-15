News
Gulf states say US should 'use their influence' to rein in Israel
Middle East News
15-09-2025 | 13:58
Gulf states say US should 'use their influence' to rein in Israel
The Gulf states called on their close ally Washington to use its leverage to rein in Israel following unprecedented Israeli strikes on Hamas in Qatar last week.
"We also expect our strategic partners in the United States to use their influence on Israel in order for it to stop this behaviour... They have leverage and influence on Israel, and it's about time that this leverage and influence be used," Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said in a press conference following a summit in Doha.
AFP
Middle East News
Gulf
US
Israel
Washington
Strikes
