Gulf states say US should 'use their influence' to rein in Israel

The Gulf states called on their close ally Washington to use its leverage to rein in Israel following unprecedented Israeli strikes on Hamas in Qatar last week.



"We also expect our strategic partners in the United States to use their influence on Israel in order for it to stop this behaviour... They have leverage and influence on Israel, and it's about time that this leverage and influence be used," Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi said in a press conference following a summit in Doha.



AFP