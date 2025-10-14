Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation

14-10-2025 | 11:58
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji discussed recent developments related to halting the war in Gaza with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

In a phone call, Rajji praised “the efforts made to end the suffering of the Palestinian people.”

He expressed hope “that Arab and international initiatives will succeed in reaching a lasting agreement that spares lives and allows Palestinians to establish their state.”

Rajji also discussed bilateral relations with the Egyptian minister and ways to strengthen them, emphasizing the importance of continued coordination across various fields.

