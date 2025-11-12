The list backing incumbent Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has scored a big win in parliament after elections, sources close to his alliance told AFP on Wednesday.



Sudani's "Reconstruction and Development list has secured a major victory" following the vote on Tuesday, an official close to the premier told AFP.



Another two sources said the premier's alliance has "won the largest bloc," with approximately 50 seats.



Iraq's electoral commission is expected to announce preliminary results later this evening.



Sudani, who hopes for a second term, has emerged as a major force in Iraqi politics after he was brought to power three years ago by an alliance of pro-Iran groups.



Iraqis cast their ballots on Tuesday, with a high turnout of more than 55 percent, a sharp jump from the record low of 41 percent in 2021.



With an outright majority almost impossible to achieve by any single list, the role of prime minister is determined by the coalition that can secure enough post-election allies to form the largest Shiite alliance.



In past elections, naming a premier and forming a government has proven to be the most taxing post-election process.



In previous parliaments, parties from the Shiite majority have struck compromise deals to work together and form a government.



By convention in post-invasion Iraq, a Shiite Arab holds the powerful post of prime minister and a Sunni Arab that of parliament speaker, while the largely ceremonial presidency goes to a Kurd.



AFP



