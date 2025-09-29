Election result is 'strong mandate' for Moldova's EU accession: President

29-09-2025 | 07:53
Election result is 'strong mandate' for Moldova's EU accession: President

Moldovan President Maia Sandu on Monday said her pro-EU party's win in weekend legislative polls "showed that we know how to be united when the future of our country is in danger."

"Yesterday's vote is a strong mandate for the process of Moldova's accession to the EU," she told reporters after Sunday's vote, which was dogged by accusations of Russian interference.

AFP

