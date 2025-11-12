Trump asked Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, Israeli president's office says

Middle East News
12-11-2025 | 05:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Trump asked Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, Israeli president&#39;s office says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Trump asked Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu, Israeli president's office says

Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a letter from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the president's office said on Wednesday.

"While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this 'case' against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," the letter says.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Israel

Isaac Herzog

United States

Donald Trump

Benjamin Netanyahu

Iraq's Sudani secures 'major victory' in general election: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Netanyahu's office says targeting Hamas leaders 'independent Israeli operation'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-12

Spain summons Israeli charge d'affaires over comments by Netanyahu's office

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

Lebanon's President Aoun heads to Doha for emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Israeli attack

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Egypt’s President issues orders to study a possible pardon for activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
05:12

Iraq's Sudani secures 'major victory' in general election: AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:31

Israel reopens Zikim crossing in northern Gaza for aid trucks

LBCI
World News
02:28

Saudi Arabia to host investment summit during bin Salman's Washington visit: Reuters

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:43

Macron, Abbas announce joint committee to work on Palestinian constitution

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:17

Ceasefire committee convenes as Lebanon flags Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Tripoli residents seek safety after earthquake; Civil Defense on alert

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Hezbollah’s Qassem: We won’t withdraw or disarm — this is an era of steadfastness

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Connecting Lebanon to the world: MEA turns 80 with profits, new planes, and a low-cost plan

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Beirut residents report feeling earthquake as 5.2-magnitude quake strikes west of Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Diaspora disengagement: Lebanese expat voter registration for 2026 elections drops sharply compared to 2022

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

From north to south: Lebanon's forests face devastating blaze

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Border pressure mounts as Lebanon rejects Israel’s push to search homes—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Israel says Hezbollah trying to rebuild, smuggle in arms from Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Southern Lebanon sees Israeli military flights and mock strikes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More