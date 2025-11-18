Trump denies conflict of interest over family's Saudi business ties

18-11-2025 | 13:20
Trump denies conflict of interest over family&#39;s Saudi business ties
Trump denies conflict of interest over family's Saudi business ties

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday denied that he had any conflicts of interest in negotiating with Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, after his sons signed a major real estate deal in that country.

"I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left, and... I've devoted 100 percent of my energy. What my family does is fine. They do business all over," he said, referring to his sons who now manage the Trump Organization, and have signed several high-profile deals since their father returned to power.

AFP
 

