Trump says Saudi crown prince 'incredible in terms of human rights'

Donald Trump hailed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's human rights record on Tuesday, as the U.S. president welcomed him to the White House for the first time since the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



"We have an extremely respected man in the Oval Office today, a friend of mine for a long time, a very good friend of mine," Trump said alongside the Saudi crown prince.



"I'm very proud of the job he's done. What he's done is incredible, in terms of human rights, and everything else," Trump added.



AFP