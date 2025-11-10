Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision

10-11-2025 | 03:02
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision
2min
Sebastian Gorka praises President Aoun as key figure for Trump’s Middle East peace vision

Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the President of the United States, praised Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun in a post on X, describing him as a key figure capable of advancing Trump’s vision for peace in the Middle East under a new, broader version of the Abraham Accords.

Gorka wrote: “President Joseph Aoun is the Christian leader of the multi-confessional state of Lebanon. I was truly honored to meet him again tonight with Under Secretary TFI John Hurley, after 17 years when he was simply Colonel Aoun and my student at NDU. You’ve come a long way, Joseph!”

He added: “Today this leader is a friend and is positioned to help realize President Donald Trump’s vision for Peace in the Middle East under a new, broader Abraham Accords. Lebanon has suffered long enough under the wicked influence of Iran.”
 

