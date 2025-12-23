The U.N. rights chief on Tuesday criticized the detention of dozens of U.N. staff by Yemen's Houthis, calling on the Houthi authorities to release them "immediately and unconditionally."



"My colleagues in Yemen remain arbitrarily detained -- one since Nov 2021, subjected to ill-treatment, facing fabricated espionage charges for his human rights work," Volker Turk said on X, calling on the Houthi authorities "to release our human rights & humanitarian workers immediately & unconditionally."







AFP