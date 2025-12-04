Iraq to amend published terror-finance list after erroneous inclusions

04-12-2025 | 06:05
Iraq to amend published terror-finance list after erroneous inclusions
Iraq to amend published terror-finance list after erroneous inclusions

Iraq's Committee for Freezing Terrorists' Funds at the Central Bank announced that several parties and entities mistakenly listed in a recent decision to freeze assets were not involved in any terrorist activities.

The committee clarified that Iraq's approval was strictly limited to including individuals and entities connected to ISIS and al-Qaeda, and that the additional names appeared only because the list was published before it was thoroughly revised.

It confirmed that the official Iraqi Gazette will issue a correction, removing those parties and entities that were erroneously categorized as affiliated with the two terrorist organizations.

Middle East News

Iraq

Terror

Finance

List

Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
