Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions: Kremlin

World News
02-02-2026 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions: Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was still trying to de-escalate tensions around Iran, and that it had long ago offered its services to process or store Iran's enriched uranium.

Asked if Russia was discussing with Iran and the United States the possibility of taking Iranian enriched uranium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "This topic has been on the agenda for a long time."

"Russia has been offering its services for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for a number of countries," Peskov said.

"Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability," he said.


Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Iran

Tensions

Kremlin

LBCI Next
UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion
Kremlin confirms Ukraine war talks this week in Abu Dhabi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-30

Erdogan tells Pezeshkian Turkey ready to help 'de-escalate' US-Iran tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-26

President Aoun praises Saudi efforts to de-escalate and promote stability in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-12-23

Syrian government and SDF agree to de-escalate after Aleppo violence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-11

Israel on high alert as tensions with Iran escalate—the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon’s new negotiation challenge: Balancing US demands and Hezbollah opposition

LBCI
World News
13:07

Trump announces 'trade deal' with India after Modi call

LBCI
World News
12:01

Zelensky says 'de-escalation' with Russia helps to build trust in talks

LBCI
World News
11:29

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-02

With 2026 elections uncertain, Lebanese abroad face tough voting choices

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanese Red Cross receives 23 ambulances from UNHCR

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-21

Growth at last, strength still missing: Lebanon's economic reality

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-08

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More