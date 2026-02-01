Egypt, Jordan reiterate rejection of Palestinian displacement ahead of Rafah crossing reopening

Egypt and Jordan's leaders on Sunday renewed their rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians as Israel announced that it was partially reopening the Rafah crossing between the devastated Gaza Strip and Egypt.



During a meeting in Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II "renewed their affirmation of Egypt and Jordan's firm stance rejecting any attempts to displace the Palestinian people from their land", according to a statement from the Egyptian presidency.



AFP