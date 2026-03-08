News
Iran Guards say targeted Israeli cities, airbase in Jordan
Middle East News
08-03-2026 | 07:04
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran Guards say targeted Israeli cities, airbase in Jordan
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that they had launched missiles towards the Israeli cities of Tel Aviv and Bersheeva, as well as an airbase in Jordan.
"The 28th wave of the Operation Honest Promise 4 was launched by the next-generation missiles of the Guards aerospace force against the areas of Beersheva, Tel Aviv, and the Al-Azraq airbase," the Guards said in a statement, according to state TV.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Revolutionary Guards
Israel
Jordan
