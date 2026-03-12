Strikes kill nine Iran-backed fighters near Iraq-Syria border: Security officials

12-03-2026 | 05:44
Strikes kill nine Iran-backed fighters near Iraq-Syria border: Security officials

Airstrikes killed at least nine Iran-backed fighters in Iraq on Thursday near the Iraqi-Syrian border, two senior security officials told AFP.

Another 10 fighters were wounded in the strikes that targeted a base belonging to the U.S.-blacklisted Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, the officials added on condition of anonymity, with one saying that the death toll could rise.

"The base was destroyed, and the rescue teams who arrived at the site were also targeted," one of the officials said.

AFP

