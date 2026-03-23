Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants after talks

Middle East News
23-03-2026 | 07:15
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Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants after talks
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Trump postpones military strikes on Iranian power plants after talks

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States had held good and productive talks with Iran, and that he would order the military to postpone any military strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.

Trump said the decision came after what he described as positive discussions, indicating a possible diplomatic opening despite rising tensions in the region and threats related to energy infrastructure and shipping routes.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and warnings of potential strikes targeting energy facilities and infrastructure in the region.

Reuters

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