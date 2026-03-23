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Israeli army says it carried out airstrikes in central Tehran
Middle East News
23-03-2026 | 08:18
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Israeli army says it carried out airstrikes in central Tehran
The Israeli army said on Monday it carried out airstrikes in central Tehran.
The announcement came after Donald Trump said that the United States and Iran had held talks and that he would postpone any strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure.
Reuters
Middle East News
carried
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