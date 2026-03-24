Israeli army strikes bridges in Lebanon, signals broader security campaign

News Bulletin Reports
24-03-2026 | 14:00
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Israeli army strikes bridges in Lebanon, signals broader security campaign
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Israeli army strikes bridges in Lebanon, signals broader security campaign

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

While discussions continue over efforts to halt a potential U.S. war on Iran, Israel has stepped up its operations and threats toward Lebanon after deciding to separate the two fronts, according to Israeli officials.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that the army, during its recent operations, destroyed five bridges used by Hezbollah, and confirmed it will continue efforts to control the remaining bridges and the surrounding security zone.

This policy of imposing facts on the ground has placed Tel Aviv in a race against the possibility of an agreement between the U.S. and Iran. 

Israel is seeking not only to secure a broad security belt in Lebanon but is also discussing ways to ensure the long-term safety of northern residents. Officials indicated that the army’s operational zone extends up to five kilometers, coordinated with the Lebanese government.

Meanwhile, as the situation in Lebanon intensifies and redraws the security belt previously imposed by Israel during its first war in Lebanon, the Nahal Brigade continues to train for various scenarios related to the Hezbollah front.

At the same time, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified coordination with Washington, sending his adviser and close confidant Ron Dermer to urge U.S. officials to capitalize on what Israel views as major military achievements against Iran, protecting the vital interests of both Tel Aviv and Washington.


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