Iraq condemns any 'aggression, targeting' of Gulf states, Jordan

Middle East News
26-03-2026 | 12:31
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Iraq condemns any &#39;aggression, targeting&#39; of Gulf states, Jordan
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Iraq condemns any 'aggression, targeting' of Gulf states, Jordan

Iraq on Thursday condemned the targeting of the Gulf states and Jordan, a day after these countries issued a joint statement demanding that Baghdad act to prevent attacks from its territory.

The Iraqi foreign ministry "affirms the government's categorical condemnation of any aggression or targeting of the Gulf countries and the Kingdom of Jordan," it said in a statement, adding that it was prepared to "work jointly to address them (attacks) responsibly and swiftly."

AFP

Middle East News

Iraq

Gulf

Jordan

Baghdad

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