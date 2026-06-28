Israeli army prepares for pilot zone adjustments but keeps southern deployment

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



With no timeline set for implementing the trilateral framework agreement between Lebanon and Israel, southern Lebanon remains under the threat of Israeli strikes, as the Israeli army intensified its operations following its acknowledgment of the killing of one soldier and the injury of others in clashes with Hezbollah.



In an initial assessment meeting after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a decision to maintain control over a security buffer zone, the Israeli army concluded that there would be no changes to the deployment of its units in southern Lebanon and that it would continue implementing plans aimed at countering the Hezbollah threat.



It also said preparations have begun, through the army’s operations directorate, for a withdrawal from the two agreed pilot zones.



A military official said Israel has opened a communication channel with Lebanon through the United States to coordinate the withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army, while retaining the right to strike any perceived threat.



U.S. Central Command chief Brad Cooper, who is in Israel, is expected to be briefed on the initial steps of the planned withdrawal.



Meanwhile, a source familiar with the agreement told Walla that, based on discussions in Washington, Israel will not withdraw from the Yellow Line and will not evacuate areas under its operational control. Netanyahu has confirmed that position.



The Israeli army will therefore remain in southern Lebanon as it was before the signing of the framework agreement, pending political-level instructions to begin withdrawing from the two pilot zones.