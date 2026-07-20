Iran to restore 100 million cubic meters of lost gas output in coming months, official says

Iran expects to restore around 100 million cubic meters per day of natural gas production capacity within the coming months, a senior government official said on Monday according to the oil ministry's Shana news outlet.



Attacks on Iran's energy infrastructure removed about 230 million cubic meters from output since the war started with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran in ⁠late February. Recent U.S. strikes on southern Iran, however, have not hit major energy sites.



Mohammad Jafar Ghaempanah, executive deputy to the president, said the lost capacity had amplified Iran’s existing gas supply imbalance, with national production previously standing at around 650 million cubic meters per day. He said restoring the lost capacity would help improve energy supply stability.





Reuters