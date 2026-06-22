Belgium issues visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting

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22-06-2026 | 12:08
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Belgium issues visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting
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Belgium issues visas to Taliban delegation for EU meeting

Belgium has issued five visas to a ‌Taliban delegation to attend an EU meeting on migration in Brussels, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday

"These are visas with limited territorial validity and limited duration: only for Belgium ... and only for ‌a single day," a Belgian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the exact date of the visit will not be communicated for security reasons.

Reuters

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