Bahrain says Iran targeted air navigation systems, traffic unaffected

Middle East News
20-07-2026 | 08:28
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Bahrain says Iran targeted air navigation systems, traffic unaffected
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Bahrain says Iran targeted air navigation systems, traffic unaffected

Bahrain's civil aviation body said that Iran had targeted its air navigation systems with drones on Monday, though traffic remained unaffected.

"As a result of a hostile Iranian act of aggression against the Kingdom of Bahrain, civil air navigation systems serving the Bahrain Flight Information Region were targeted by hostile drones. However, air navigation operations remained unaffected," it said in a statement, adding that "flights and air traffic" were proceeding normally.

AFP

Middle East News

Bahrain

Iran

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