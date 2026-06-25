Lebanon says expatriates in Venezuela safe after earthquake

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry, through the Lebanese Embassy in Caracas, has been following the situation of the Lebanese community in Venezuela in the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that struck the country.



The ministry expressed Lebanon’s deep sorrow and solidarity with Venezuela and its people over the tragic disaster, offering condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery for the injured.



Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji instructed the embassy to provide all forms of support and assistance to Lebanese expatriates, maintain direct contact with them, and ensure their needs are met.



Rajji was also informed that all Lebanese residents in Venezuela are safe and that no human casualties have been reported among them. However, the Lebanese Embassy building in Caracas sustained some material damage due to the tremors.



The ministry said it is closely monitoring developments and continues to stay in contact with the Lebanese community until the full safety of all members is confirmed.