Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says new “resistance security belt” to stretch from Gulf to Red Sea

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said a new “resistance security belt” will be established extending from the Strait of Hormuz to the Bab al-Mandab Strait off Yemen’s coast, and from the Gulf to the Red Sea, according to Iranian state media on Monday.



Ismail Qaani, commander of the Quds Force of the Revolutionary Guard, was quoted as saying the initiative would span key maritime routes in the region.



Iranian officials use the term “resistance” or “axis of resistance” to refer to allied groups in the region, including Yemen’s Houthi movement.



Reuters