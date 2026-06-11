Iran foreign ministry says US strikes render ceasefire 'practically meaningless'

Iran's foreign ministry condemned on Thursday the latest U.S. strikes on the country, saying the attacks rendered the nearly two-month ceasefire "practically meaningless".



In a statement, the ministry said "the illegal and criminal attacks perpetrated by the United States in recent hours not only constitute a flagrant violation... but also render the ceasefire practically meaningless".



It added that the "responsibility for the extremely serious consequences of this criminal act lies with the leaders of the United States".



AFP