Israel denies entry to French journalist: Ministry

Israeli authorities on Thursday denied entry to French reporter Alice Froussard, who has been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for French public service broadcasters Radio France and Radio France Internationale.



The Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism said that Alice Froussard, "who sought to return and work in Israel on a permanent basis," was "deported this morning and put on a flight back to France" on the ministry's recommendation. The minister accused the reporter of supporting Hamas.



It comes two days after Paris announced that Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was banned from the country for his support of the annexation of the West Bank.



AFP