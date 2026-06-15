Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections

Middle East News
15-06-2026 | 14:35
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Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections
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Netanyahu says will run in upcoming Israeli elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he intended to run in elections scheduled for later this year, as he faced domestic criticism over his handling of the Middle East war and its aftermath.

"I am going to run in the elections and intend to win," the veteran leader said in a televised press conference, in his first comments after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal to end the war.

AFP



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