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Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal
World News
16-06-2026 | 14:55
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Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal
Pope Leo on Tuesday praised the interim deal between the United States and Iran to end the regional war in the Middle East, saying "thanks be to God" that the two powers are set to formalize their accord on Friday.
Leo, who drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump after criticizing the Iran war, said he hoped the deal will end the conflict for good.
"There will still be several points to settle, but it is always better to do so through dialogue, through negotiations, and not by returning to war," the first U.S. pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.
"I hope that it truly is a solution to the war, that the war really is over, and that we can move forward," he said.
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