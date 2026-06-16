Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal

World News
16-06-2026 | 14:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Leo says &#39;thanks be to God&#39; for interim US-Iran peace deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pope Leo says 'thanks be to God' for interim US-Iran peace deal

Pope Leo on Tuesday praised the interim deal between the United States and Iran to end the regional war in the Middle East, saying "thanks be to God" that the two powers are set to ⁠formalize their accord on Friday.

Leo, who drew the ire of U.S. President Donald Trump after criticizing the Iran war, said he hoped the deal will end the conflict for good.

"There will still be several points to settle, ⁠but it is always better to do so through dialogue, through negotiations, and not by returning to war," the ⁠first U.S. pope told journalists outside his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

"I hope that ⁠it truly is a solution to the war, that the war ⁠really is over, and that we can move forward," he said.


Reuters
 

World News

Middle East News

Pope Leo

US

Iran

Peace

Deal

US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-15

Egypt says US-Iran deal could be 'turning point' for Mideast peace

LBCI
World News
2026-06-15

Pakistan PM says US-Iran deal a 'historic step towards peace'

LBCI
World News
04:46

Iran's top negotiator Qalibaf to attend signing of interim deal with US

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-14

Iran media says Tehran 'not yet' taken final decision on US peace deal

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:06

US-Iran deal to be signed at Switzerland's Burgenstock resort Friday: Bern

LBCI
World News
09:29

Russia should make peace deal, Trump says after 'very good' Zelensky meeting

LBCI
World News
09:03

Trump says 'soon we will be able' to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil

LBCI
World News
08:53

Brent oil price drops under $80 on US-Iran deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-01-31

Top Iran security official says progress towards talks with US

LBCI
World News
08:53

Brent oil price drops under $80 on US-Iran deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support in securing halt to fighting in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-06-10

Leaders of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE invited to G7: Macron

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Security guarantees: Israel blames US 'betrayal' after reports of Iran deal, seeks assurances in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:59

Iran military threatens 'harsh response' to Israeli attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
13:28

Al Arabiya English obtains 14-point draft of US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Iran FM says ending war in Lebanon 'most important issue' in US deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:00

US Ambassador to Israel says Rubio made clear Iran-Hezbollah link not part of agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Aoun and Salam review US-Iran understanding, reaffirm Lebanon’s position on ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem thanks Iran for support in securing halt to fighting in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More