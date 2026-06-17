G7 leaders welcome US-Iran agreement

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 02:22
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G7 leaders welcome US-Iran agreement
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G7 leaders welcome US-Iran agreement

Leaders of the Group of Seven welcomed the agreement reached between the United States and Iran during their summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains on Wednesday and expressed readiness to help implement it.

The leaders also said they would work to diversify energy supply routes, reduce reliance on the Strait of Hormuz, and increase energy stockpiles.

Reuters

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