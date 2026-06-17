Trump says 'nobody' attacked Iran girls' school 'on purpose'

Middle East News
17-06-2026 | 13:58
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Trump says &#39;nobody&#39; attacked Iran girls&#39; school &#39;on purpose&#39;
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Trump says 'nobody' attacked Iran girls' school 'on purpose'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that "nobody" purposefully attacked a girls' school in Iran in February, citing an investigation into the incident.

The strike on February 28, the first day of the conflict, killed more than 175 children and teachers, according to Iranian officials.

Trump initially claimed, without evidence, that Iran ⁠was responsible. He has since said he does not know enough about the strike, that an investigation is ongoing and that he will accept the results of the inquiry.

"That's under investigation," Trump said at a press conference on the sidelines of the Group of Seven conference in Evian-les-Bains, France, adding that mistakes are made in ⁠war. "Nobody did that on purpose."


Reuters
 

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