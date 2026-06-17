Trump says Iran accord to be signed 'shortly', 'maybe' Thursday or Friday

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expected the accord with Iran ending the Middle East war to be signed "shortly" but added uncertainty over the date.



"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday)," Trump said at the G7 summit, after previous announcements that it would be signed Friday in Switzerland.



"We are going to most likely sign a deal," he added.





AFP