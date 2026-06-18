Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza has reached more than 1,000 since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last October, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday, as at least three people were reported killed in the latest strike.



Medics said an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the main Omar Al-Mokhtar road in Gaza City, killing three, as violence continues despite a new truce push by mediators. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.



Including the latest incident, the number of Palestinians killed since ⁠an October 2025 truce brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump was 1,008, the health ministry said.



Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in that period.





Reuters