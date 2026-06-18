Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 09:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Death toll from Israeli fire in Gaza since ceasefire passes 1,000: Health ministry

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza has reached more than 1,000 since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last October, the enclave's health ministry said on Thursday, as at least three people were reported killed in the latest strike.

Medics said an Israeli strike hit a vehicle on the main Omar Al-Mokhtar road in Gaza City, killing three, as violence continues despite a new truce push by mediators. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Including the latest incident, the number of Palestinians killed since ⁠an October 2025 truce brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump was 1,008, the health ministry said.

Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed by militants in that period.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Death

Toll

Israeli

Fire

Gaza

Ceasefire

Health

Ministry

LBCI Next
After Iran deal, Israel's Netanyahu calls for preserving 'vital relationship' with US
Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-10

Lebanon death toll since March 2 from Israeli attacks rises to 3,696, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-09

Lebanese Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 rises to 3,666

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-17

Lebanon Health Ministry says death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 rises to 2,988

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-11

Lebanon death toll rises to 2,020 since March 2 due to Israeli attacks: Health ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
12:02

US let at least 12 ships pass blockade after Iran deal: Vance

LBCI
Middle East News
12:01

US-Iran 60-day negotiating period begins Thursday: VP Vance

LBCI
Middle East News
11:21

After Iran deal, Israel's Netanyahu calls for preserving 'vital relationship' with US

LBCI
Middle East News
08:07

Qatar says US-Iran deal 'solid foundation' for next round of talks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-14

Relatives of political prisoners in Venezuela start hunger strike

LBCI
World News
2026-06-10

Pakistan says killed 26 militants in strikes along Afghanistan border

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-10

Iran says targeted military, intelligence sites in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-06

Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-05-31

Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle

LBCI
World News
2026-03-25

Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-08

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:06

Trump says Lebanese President to visit US within two weeks, highlights push for peace in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:15

Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation: Army says Lebanon withdrawal to be discussed in Washington next week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Syria rebuilds Arida border crossing as Lebanon struggles with funding constraints

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

President Aoun says reforms are a 'Lebanese demand'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

US pushes ahead with Iran deal: Israel weighs 'day after war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

Trump says Israel 'could behave better' in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
02:53

US and Iran presidents sign ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

President Aoun meets negotiating delegation ahead of Washington talks on ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More