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Vance hails 'historic' moment as US-Iran talks start in Switzerland
World News
21-06-2026 | 09:49
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Vance hails 'historic' moment as US-Iran talks start in Switzerland
U.S. Vice President JD Vance said he hoped Washington and Tehran could reset their relationship at the start of what he called "historic" face-to-face talks in Switzerland on Sunday.
"This is a historic meeting," Vance said at the Burgenstock resort, saying the goal was to "turn over a new leaf to transform our relationship with the people of Iran, and to extend an outstretched hand."
AFP
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