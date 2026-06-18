US forces lift blockade of Iran ports: US military

Middle East News
18-06-2026 | 13:07
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US forces lift blockade of Iran ports: US military
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US forces lift blockade of Iran ports: US military

American forces on Thursday lifted their naval blockade of Iranian ports after more than two months of preventing ships from sailing from or to the Islamic republic, the U.S. military said.

"Today, U.S. forces lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," U.S. Central Command said in a post on X, adding that American warships "will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to."

AFP

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