News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
19-06-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israel’s Lebanon escalation exposes deep rift over war goals and US diplomacy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel's latest escalation in Lebanon appears to be driven by two factors: the killing of five soldiers, including two officers, in less than 24 hours, and efforts to obstruct the U.S.-Iran agreement, which would ultimately require Israel to implement a ceasefire and withdraw from Lebanon.
The next phase of the process was expected to begin on Friday.
The escalation appears aimed at buying time to establish new facts on the ground that could lead to understandings on two demands Israel seeks from Lebanon: maintaining a security buffer zone in southern Lebanon and preserving freedom of operation for Israeli aircraft in Lebanese airspace.
During an assessment meeting on Friday with his defense minister and military chief, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened that Lebanon would pay a heavy price and rejected any discussion of a withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
The consultations followed a meeting of the security Cabinet on Thursday evening that failed to reach a final decision on Lebanon in light of recent U.S. positions.
However, Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed the military's intentions, saying it seeks to remain deployed from the coast to Beaufort Castle.
The Cabinet's failure to settle on a policy stemmed from a divide between two approaches.
The first favors distancing Israel from the United States and taking independent steps to achieve its objectives in Lebanon, including maintaining control until Hezbollah is disarmed and removing restrictions on strikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, Beirut, and other areas of Lebanon. This approach has been most strongly advocated by far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.
The second approach, represented by Netanyahu, favors reaching an understanding with Washington on a new strategy that guarantees border security and the safety of residents in northern Israel by keeping certain areas under Israeli control.
Before Netanyahu's escalation, the military establishment had expressed reservations about the political leadership's position, which in recent days had partially accommodated the requirements of the U.S.-Iran memorandum of understanding by limiting the use of force to cases involving a direct threat to soldiers.
As a result, the military's ability to prevent Hezbollah attacks was reduced.
Washington's pressure on Tel Aviv to safeguard its agreement with Tehran has caused disappointment in Israel, which is trying to use the postponement of the Switzerland meetings as an opportunity to persuade the U.S. administration to adopt a new strategy that it wants implemented in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
United States
Benjamin Netanyahu
Iran
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Next
New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-15
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-15
US–Iran agreement heightens Israeli concerns over Lebanon war and security goals
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-14
Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-14
Inside Israel’s escalation: Beirut strike, northern fire, and a shifting war equation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-01
Lebanon-Israel negotiations face deep divide over disarmament and withdrawal—can the gaps be bridged?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
A race between war and diplomacy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2026-05-27
A race between war and diplomacy: Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
New details emerge as Riad Salameh questioned in multi-million dollar probe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Turkey outlines Lebanon stance: Opposes Syrian military intervention, ‘fait accompli’ strategy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18
Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-18
Israel adjusts deployment in South Lebanon ahead of US-backed talks with Lebanon: The details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2026-06-05
Israeli military chief says plans proposed to expand operations in Lebanon, border area to Litani to be cleared of Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-25
After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-25
After the war, empty hives: Southern Lebanon’s honey industry on the brink
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Urgent warning for residents of Tyre: Evacuation advised for marked building
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Urgent warning for residents of Tyre: Evacuation advised for marked building
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon violence surges as Israel strikes intensify — how events escalated
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-06
Rene Mouawad Airport in Qlayaat opening ceremony held in presence of Lebanese officials—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
Lebanon News
2026-05-31
Israeli army releases footage of first tank crossing Litani River toward Beaufort Castle
0
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
World News
2026-03-25
Iran uses cluster bombs to target Israel: AiTelly explains what happens when a missile is intercepted—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:58
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
Lebanon News
08:58
Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire starting on Friday: Reuters
2
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members
Lebanon News
05:59
Israel says struck 80 targets in Lebanon, killed 'dozens' of Hezbollah members
3
Lebanon News
03:11
Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal
Lebanon News
03:11
Israel says four soldiers killed in Lebanon, first since US-Iran deal
4
Lebanon News
07:41
Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war
Lebanon News
07:41
Aoun condemns Israeli escalation, says strikes undermine efforts to end war
5
Lebanon News
04:17
Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after soldiers killed
Lebanon News
04:17
Israel says struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after soldiers killed
6
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
02:28
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
7
Lebanon News
09:38
Israeli military says alleged Hezbollah violation triggers over 100 strikes across Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:38
Israeli military says alleged Hezbollah violation triggers over 100 strikes across Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:58
Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
Lebanon News
09:58
Gulf diplomat confirms Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire after Qatar, US, Iran mediation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More