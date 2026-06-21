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Israel says it 'eliminated' two Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives tied to major funding network
Middle East News
21-06-2026 | 03:17
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Israel says it 'eliminated' two Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives tied to major funding network
The Israeli military said on Sunday that they "eliminated" Hussein Qadra and Mohammed Farra, operatives in the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.
Qadra, who headed the network with Farra, acted under Hamas leadership and facilitated the transfer of more than half a billion shekels to Hamas, according to an Israeli military X post.
Reuters
Middle East News
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